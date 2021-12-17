The paradox implicit in the claim that a number is “uninteresting”, mentioned last week in connection with the famous Hardy and Ramanujan anecdote, is this: Suppose some of the natural numbers (integers and positive) are interesting – because they have some distinctive property – and others do not; the least of the second would have the distinctive property of being the first of the uninteresting, and that would make it interesting, so it would have to be passed on to the other group. But then there would be a new uninteresting who would be the least of them … And thus, one after another, all the uninteresting would end up in the group of the interesting ones.

As for the minimum rectangle without fracture lines that can be formed with dominoes, it is 6×5, like the one in the attached figure (I invite my astute readers to discover other compositions, either with dominoes or on a sheet of Graph paper). On the impossibility of composing a 6×6 square without fracture lines, Manuel Amorós comments the following:

“The first observation I would make is that, if a line crosses any tile, it will do so, as a matter of parity, to an even number of them (since to fill a row or column you have to do it with any number of tiles in its direction and an even number in the cross direction). That means that each line that crosses tiles will go through at least 2 of them. Since in total we have 10 lines (5 horizontal and 5 vertical), at least 20 tiles should be crossed in the assumption that all were at some point. But this is impossible, since there are only 18 tiles. Then there must be some line that will not cut any chips ”.

Another frequent commentator, Luca Tanganelli, has provided an elegant constructive proof that every square with an even side greater than 6 is tessellable without fractures:

“We assume that it is possible for (2n) x (2n). Then around said square tokens are placed as shown in the image. The important thing is the final upper right corner. Then the resulting square will be 2 (n + 2) x2 (n + 2) and without fractures. What you have to do is simply find an 8×8 square and a 10×10 square in order to cover all possible cases through induction, but such squares are not difficult to find ”.

And Salva Fuster sends the following generalization:

“It seems to me that this image captures the generalization for any mat nxm, where n is odd greater than or equal to 5 and m even greater than or equal to 6. And the same could be done for the case of the mat with both sides even. Maybe there is an easier way to see it, but I think that with the following image it is already clear how to do it. The key is the 5×6 mat and how to extend one of the sides, or both simultaneously, repeating the pattern ”.

Going from dominoes to trominoes, in the figure we see a way of covering a chess board (that is, 8×8) with 31 straight trominoes, obviously leaving one square uncovered, since 64 is not divisible by 3.

But what if the uncoated box is another? In what other places – besides the one shown in the figure – can the box be left uncovered? Specifically, can we cover a chessboard with 21 straight trominoes from which we have amputated one of the corners?

This last puzzle can be considered a variant of a classic of the parity problems that asks to cover with 31 dominoes a chess board from which the squares of two opposite corners have been removed; a well-known riddle, but one that must be mentioned in this context.

