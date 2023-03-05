The Premier League is today the most entertaining league in Europe and it is for matches like this that always attracts fans. This Sunday we will have a stellar match in England again and Manchester United and Liverpool will be the stars.
Those of Ten Hag are celebrating and want to add another three points so as not to stray away from Manchester City and Arsenal, who are the clear favorites to win the league title.
Liverpool for its part is not in its best season, sixth in the standings and with a football that does not finish convincing. His fight at the moment seems more to enter the Champions League than anything else, but the Premier League is very close and it is not an easy task.
This is the possible lineup of both teams for Sunday’s great game:
BY- Alisson: The Brazilian is the most reliable and secure option that Liverpool have. Very surely he will be the starter against United.
LD-Arnold: Another of the most important protagonists of this team when progressing is Trent Alexander-Arnold. It is not being his year, but he is a great danger in attack.
DFC- Konate: He seems to have recovered from his injury and given the performance of Liverpool’s defense, he could enter the eleven alongside Van Dijk.
DFC – Van Dijk The best Liverpool defender, without a doubt. He is the best choice over any other ever.
LI-Robertson: As usual, Robertson is one of those who can not miss. The second best defender this season.
MC-Henderson: Henderson will be the midfield experience. One of the most important players in the Anfield midfield.
MC – Fabinho: The pillar of the team. Unite attack and defense and without him the team is easily misplaced.
MC – Bajcetic: The 18-year-old player has carved a niche for himself at Liverpool and is playing more and more minutes. It would not be surprising to see him start on Sunday.
ED- Salah: The leader of this team, without a doubt. The Egyptian always plays and I don’t think he’s going to be left out against United.
DC – Cody Gakpo: Little by little he is establishing himself in England and Klopp urgently needs his goal.
EI- Darwin Núñez: Like Gakpo, it was difficult for him to adapt but he already makes a difference for Liverpool.
What the Liverpool line-up would look like on the pitch (4-3-3)
Goalie: Alisson
defenses: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson
Midfielders: Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic
strikers: Mohamed Salah, Gakpo, Darwin Nunez
BY: DAVID DE GEA– The Spanish goalkeeper has been essential for Manchester United for many years. It will be again this day.
RHP: DIOGO DALOT– Since the World Cup he has not been able to reach his best version, but even so, the Portuguese is one of the fixtures of the United project and a bolt behind.
CB: RAPHAEL VARANE– You have already established yourself in the Premier after a doubtful first year and have returned to almost Real Madrid level.
CB: LISANDRO MARTINEZ– Together with Varane, he completes a very versatile central pair. Maguire already has a difficult time getting into an eleven for Ten Hag if Lisandro is healthy.
LI: LUKE SHAW– It is one of the most precise full-backs in the world. Luke Shaw brings a lot to set pieces. He has been playing center-back and full-back these past few days and has earned Ten Hag’s total trust.
CDM: CASEMIRO– The missing piece for Manchester United. As we already saw him in Madrid, he is the soul of the midfield and the team’s claw.
CDM: FRED– Great team player who, no matter how much the coach changes, continues to be a starter. He is having a great season.
MY: JADON SANCHO– He still has the confidence of Ten Hag, but the truth is that he is not even close to his best version. Garnacho has been going strong but the coach still prefers Sancho.
CAM: BRUNO FERNANDES– captain and leader on the pitch. Manchester United plays to the rhythm of the Portuguese and closes a very good midfield.
MD: ANTONY– Why he didn’t play 90 minutes against Barcelona will remain a mystery, as the Brazilian has proven to be worth what was paid for him.
DC: MARCUS RASHFORD– United’s reference man. He has let go this season and is back at his best level, unstoppable.
What the formation would look like: 1-4-2-3-1
Goalie: David De Gea
Defenses: Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Rafael Varane, and Diogo Dalot
Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Fred
Forwards: Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony
