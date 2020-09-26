Real Madrid needs today Saturday (9:00 p.m., Movistar LaLiga) at Benito Villamarín to react to straighten your course in the Santander League. On the second day (the first was postponed for the whites) he did not overcome the tie (0-0) against Real Sociedad and in this third it is measured with a Betis that starts the leading weekend, with two victories and very good feelings thanks to the touch of Chilean Manuel Pellegrini.

In Zidane’s squad Two very important players remain low, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio. On the other hand, two other players who did enter yesterday’s call-up, of 22 players (counting the third goalkeeper, Diego Altube) return: Isco and Lucas Vázquez. Both have recovered from their respective injuries and opt to have minutes.

However, they are highly unlikely to be headlines. In eleven they will be Courtois and the gala defense, with the doubt of Mendy or Marcelo on the left side. In the center of the field is expected the return of Casemiro, substitute at the Reale Arena, and they can accompany you Modric and Kroos. It remains to be seen if Odegaard or Fede Valverde would complete the core. Up, Vinicius and Rodrygo are candidates to partner with Benzema.

Possible eleven headline of Zinedine Zidane at Betis-Real Madrid

Therefore, the possible starting line-up that the Real Madrid coach draws against Betis would be made up of: Courtois in goal; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos and Mendy or Marcelo in defense; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric and Fede Valverde or Odegaard in the center of the field; and in the attack, Vinicius or Rodrygo and Benzema.