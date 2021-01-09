He Real Madrid faces a very difficult game against Osasuna. To the usual difficulty that always involves playing in El Sadar, We must add the cold and snowy storm that hits the whole country, and that, according to the forecast, will be noticed as of Saturday in the north of Spain. Even It is possible that LaLiga decides to postpone the match to Sunday, waiting for an improvement in the weather.

Whatever happens, the eleventh Zinedine Zidane seems to be quite clear except for two positions: the right back and the left winger. For the rest, the coach’s idea is to continue giving continuity to the team that has given such good results in the last month, in which they have won eight games out of nine played.

Possible alignment of Zinedine Zidane for Real Madrid-Osasuna

For the right-handed side of the defense, there are two options. The one that seems most feasible is that Nacho return to ownership. Although his natural position is in the center, the youth squad has played several times on the wings and has always competed at a high level. Zidane could reward his involvement and great performance this season, in which he has been key in important matches such as against Inter Milan or Seville.

There is also the possibility that Lucas Vazquez delay your position to defense, a resource widely used this season and that has worked perfectly. This, in turn, would benefit the inclusion of Eden Hazard on the far left, and would leave Marco Asensio playing changed leg.

The return of the Belgian to the ownership is the other doubt of Zizou. Marco has been standing out, showing his best level since he came back from an ACL injury. In addition, Lucas has been essential in recent games playing right-handed winger. Hazard will have to be 100% if he wants to fight for a position.

The most likely eleven that Madrid would draw for this match against Osasuna would be: Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Lucas, Benzema and Asensio. If all goes according to plan, the match will start at 9:00 p.m.