The Italian national team plays tonight his second match of the Eurocup. The azzurri debuted with a comfortable win against Turkey (3-0) and if they win today they will get into the second round and could even secure first place in Group A. If we take into account Mancini’s line-up in the first game, these could be those chosen to face Switzerland:
1. GOALKEEPER AND DEFENDERS
Donnarumma (goalkeeper): there is no debate in this position. At 22, Donnarumma has long inherited Buffon’s position on the national team. He is a world-class goalkeeper who is making sensational numbers, with 9 games in a row without conceding a goal.
Florenzi (right back): a priori, the Paris Saint Germain player is the starter for Mancini and it is normal for him to repeat tonight. In the debut against Turkey he had a good first 45 minutes, although he was substituted at half-time. This way it will be cooler.
Bonucci (central): the veteran is a degree, and more in a position like the one of central. Bonucci has been behind the azzurra for many years and should be the captain and leader tonight against Switzerland
Bastoni (central): The young Inter Milan player will have the opportunity to make his debut in a great tournament at the national level. It is one of the great hopes of Italy for the future and should give rest to a Chiellini who plays a game yes and a game no. In addition, being left-handed it helps to get the ball from behind.
Spinazzola (left back): for Mancini, Spinazzola is the starting left back. This has happened in recent games when he has been healthy. He should repeat in a position that he has made his own in 2021.
2. MIDFIELDERS
Jorginho (pivot): Jorginho’s position is key in a scheme like Italy’s. Having a pivot like him, who guards the backs of the creative midfielders, gives the team a lot of relief. In that position he has had a spectacular campaign with Chelsea, with whom he has been crowned champion of the Champions League.
Barella (inside right): Barella is another of the players called to shine in the coming years with Italy. He played a very good game on Friday in his Eurocup debut, showing off his talent and personality. Against Switzerland he will also have to let go to show his talent.
Verratti (inside left): With Jorginho behind, Verratti will have more freedom to generate three-quarter field play forward. Against Turkey he did not play due to a knee problem, but tonight he should make his debut in the tournament
3. FRONT
Chiesa (far right): The Juventus footballer enjoyed 10 minutes in the premiere on Friday, but today Mancini could give him the alternative from the start for the match against Switzerland. He has had a good campaign at Juventus and will be a very important man for his team at this European Championship.
Insigne (far left): Insigne should leave for the other band. The Napoli man is one of the Azzurra’s most talented and creative leaders and players, adding to all this a goal in the victory on matchday one. It is a fixed from here to the end if it is healthy
Immobile (center forward): This season has not been as stratospheric for him as the last one, in which he won the Golden Shoe. Still, Immobile is still Italy’s ‘9’. A reference to set the Swiss center-backs to help generate spaces at both ends. He scored on his debut.
