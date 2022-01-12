Real Madrid and FC Barcelona meet for the second time this season. After the victory of the first in the Camp Nou for the League, now the first final of the course is played, that of the Super Cup. Barça, as champion of the Copa del Rey, faces Madrid, runner-up in the League. A match that puts two teams face to face on different streaks. While Xavi’s team has not quite found the way and is experiencing problems with the game and results, Ancelotti’s is more reliable every day and, beyond a few setbacks, it has been a great season in all aspects.

Follow the Barcelona – Real Madrid live and direct, semi-final match of the 2022 Spanish Super Cup.

Both face the game with casualties, although both have recovered footballers at the last minute. At Barça there will be neither Sergi Roberto, nor Eric García nor Braithwaite, injured. Yet they have traveled Pedri, Ansu, Frenkie De Jong and Araújo, which have been doubtful until the last minute. On the part of Madrid, Jovic returns to the team after overcoming the coronavirus and Dani Carvajal after several weeks out for muscle discomfort. Those who will not be on the bench are Mariano and Bale.

Possible eleven of Real Madrid

Ancelotti will line up his best eleven, although there is a doubt in defense. Courtois will be under the sticks with Militao and Alaba leading in the center of the rear. While on the left Mendy will be safe, on the right, it would be normal for him to keep Lucas, but Carvajal’s return could change his mind to Carletto.

In the middle of the field, an area where a large part of the game will be played, he will keep the trident formed by Casemiro, Kroos and Modric. Valverde, Camavinga, Isco and Ceballos will wait for their moment from the bench. Above, Vinicius and Benzema are fixed, and Asensio begins to be, that will accompany both. The Spaniard seems to have overtaken Rodrygo in the rotation.

Possible eleven of the FC Barcelona

The arc culé will keep it Ter Stegen with the help of Hammered and Lenglet. On the right will be Araújo and on the left, Jordi Alba. But nevertheless, In the offensive phase it could become a defense of three, since Alves will be on the right wing, who will act as lane, and Dembélé on the left, who will be able to act on the inside. Busquets, Nico and Gavi will be in the engine room.

Above, in addition to Alves and Dembélé, will be Ferran, who will make his debut as a Blaugrana player. The downward renewal of Umtiti has allowed the registration of the brand new signing, who will try to make an adaptation in record time to try to help his team.