The Athletic He is sweet in front of goal and also in defense. Now he faces a complex stage with departures against Athletic, Elche and Barcelona. But the good news is that it will have reinforcements from Luis Suárez, João Félix and Thomas Lemar, which are already on the list to visit San Mamés. Without a doubt, three vital footballers who had not been in the last three games. Of course, everything indicates that they will be substitutes and will have their opportunity in the final minutes.

The trident formed by Carrasco, Llorente and Correa arrives in the best possible way, especially the Argentine player with three goals in the last two games. This streak encourages him to be one of the most valued footballers of the moment. There are also no doubts on the defensive line where Oblak, Savic, Felipe, Trippier and Lodi seem non-negotiable. The same happens in the center of the field with Herrera and Saúl. This team is giving joy in the last games.

The full call is made up of: Oblak, Grbic, Trippier, Vrsaljko, Felipe, Savic, Hermoso, Lodi, Herrera, Saúl, Koke, Kondogbia, Torreira, Carrasco, Llorente, Lemar, Vitolo, Correa, João Félix, Luis Suárez and Dembélé.

Simeone was convinced in the press conference prior to the game of the keys to winning: “I have a clear idea of ​​how to face the game. It remains to put the names so that when I talk to the boys.”

Possible eleven

Oblak, Savic, Felipe, Trippier, Lodi, Koke, Herrera, Saúl, Carrasco, Llorente and Correa.