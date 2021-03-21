Atlético said goodbye to the Champions League and only LaLiga remains. The unexpected stumble in the Cup against Cornellà, together with the elimination against Chelsea, mean that Atleti is ‘forced’ to win LaLiga. Simeone’s men face 11 finals in a tough schedule that comes at a difficult time mentally, but which serves as an escape route from a season with a double blow.

The first final is against an Alavés that needs victory to catch oxygen and they face it with the loss of João by suspension, where possibly Lemar after several matches as substitutes. The defensive line seems clear with Felipe, Giménez, Hermoso and Trippier. The same thing happens in a midfield with Carrasco, Koke, Llorente, Lemar. While above the pair points to Correa and Suárez.

Possible alignment



Oblak, Felipe, Giménez, Hermoso, Trippier, Carrasco, Koke, Llorente, Lemar, Correa and Suárez

