Atlético de Madrid have another chance to get further away from Real Madrid in qualifying. Simeone’s men face a level test to ratify impressive sensations in league competition. The team beat Valencia 3-1 and did so with a very positive balance during the 90 minutes.

The rojiblancos want to beat Cádiz to continue on this great streak and they do so with the great novelty of the youth squad Álvaro. For the rest, there is nothing new in a list where there is also a Dembelé who wants to debut as soon as possible after two consecutive substitutions since he arrived.

One of the unknowns is back in João Félix. The Portuguese is on an intermittent streak and may be on the bench.

Atlético lineup today

In this way, Simeone could bet on this eleven against Cádiz: Oblak, Savic, Felipe, Giménez, Vrsaljko or Llorente, Lodi, Koke, Torreira or Llorente, Lemar, João Félix and Luis Suárez.