Atlético completes its special week against Levante today. On Wednesday they tied at the Ciutat, in a postponed match at the start of the League, and today they face each other at the Wanda Metropolitano. The leader, yes, has the obligation to add the three points not to stoke the pressure of the pursuers, as Real Madrid and Barça lurk.

The match by match send, but Simeone and the whole rojiblanco environment look sideways to Chelsea, appointment marked in red that due to the circumstances touches in Bucharest. And the staff accumulates casualties for various reasons: Saúl and Savic, by yellow cycle; Trippier, who is still punished; Dembélé and Herrera, with coronavirus; Y Carrasco, injured. Y Vrsaljko, between cottons and off the list as a precaution. Thus, the call is low and with few options to put together the eleven.

The good news is that Lemar returns and could do it directly as a starter. They also point to eleven Torreira and Felipe, taking advantage of the problems of their peers. In truth, Cholo will have 15 players from the first team.

Possible eleven of Simeone for Atlético-Levante, before Chelsea

In this way, if Cholo decides to continue the scheme of the last games, with three centrals and two lanes, the eleven could be this: Oblak; Giménez, Felipe, Hermoso; Marcos Llorente, Koke, Torreira, Lemar, Lodi; Correa and Luis Suárez. João Félix has options to be a starter.

Rotations are expected at Levante so as not to overload their players. Roger and Morales could wait for the second half to intervene and Paco López points out this alignment: Aitor Fernández; Coke, Vezo, Duarte, Clerc; De Frutos, Róber, Malsa, Rochina; Dani Gómez and Bardhi.