Atlético de Madrid need to beat SD Eibar in a difficult duel. The mattresses are in a clear exercise of resistance. Atleti reached 50 points (out of 57 possible) in the first 19 league games to 17 (out of 33) in the last 11. An advantage that could have been expanded. The rojiblancos will not have João or Suárez on a list where Camello’s call stands out.

Correa and Llorente aim to be the attacking pair with Saúl and Carrasco as interiors, in addition to a defense of four with Trippier, Lodi, Giménez and Savic. Dembélé could also have minutes for the final stretch of the game.



Atleti goes with everything they have available: Oblak, Grbic, Giménez, Lodi, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Trippier and Vrsaljko, Torreira, Kondogbia, Koke, Saúl, Lemar, Herrera, Vitolo, Llorente, Carrasco, Correa, Dembélé and Camello.

Possible alignment

Simeone is aiming for a line of four with Savic, Giménez, Trippier and Lodi. In the center of the field, Herrera, Koke and Saúl can play a leading role. While up front it is no secret: Carrasco, Correa and Llorente.



Oblak, Savic, Giménez, Trippier, Lodi, Herrera, Koke, Saúl, Carrasco, Correa and Llorente.