This weekend in women’s football we will experience a match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. The merengue team will visit the blaugranas to play this women’s classic. The Real Madrid players will attempt a victory to try to cut those 10 points away from FC Barcelona
Here are the possible lineups that both teams can use for this match:
BY- Sandra Paños: As usual in the goal of the Blaugrana team will be Sandra Paños under the sticks
LD – Bronze: The former English player from Olympique de Lyon and Manchester City will be in charge of occupying the right-handed side.
DFC- Irene Paredes: In the central axis of the rear we find a regular in the Barça women’s line-ups. Irene Paredes will start.
DFC- Mapi Leon: Along with Irene Paredes will be one of the best defenses of the moment. Mapi León will form part of the Blaugrana defense.
LI- Rolfö: Closing the defensive line of FC Barcelona we find Rolfö. The Swedish will be in charge of occupying the left-handed side.
MC- Patri Guijarro: Another regular player in the FC Barcelona line-ups. Patri Guijarro will surely be the starter.
MC-Pina: He was not present in the Champions League qualifying round against Roma but he will start in this women’s classic.
MC – Aitana: Closing the midfield we find the 25-year-old player, Aitana.
ED-Crnogorcevic: She did not play against Roma either, but the Swiss player will be present against Real Madrid-
DC – Oshoala: As it could not be otherwise, the top scorer of the squad will be in charge of occupying the point of attack.
EI- Mariona: An old acquaintance already from FC Barcelona. Mariona will be the owner
How would the line-up of FC Barcelona look like on the field (4-3-3)
Goalie: Sandra Cloths
defenses: Bronze, Irene Paredes, Mapi León, Rolfö
Midfielders: Patri Guijarro, Pina, Aitana
strikers: Crnogorcevic, Oshoala, Mariona
BY- Mass: She is the starting goalkeeper of this team. As usual, Misa will be the starter in this position
LD-Kenti: On the right side we will meet the Mexican player of Real Madrid
DFC- Claudia Florentino: A regular in the eleven headlines of the merengue team. Claudio Florentino will be the starter without any doubt.
DFC- Ivana: Together with Claudia, Ivana will be forming a central pair.
LI – Olga: Closing the merengue defense we find Olga. The Spanish is another regular in this position
DCM- Zornoza: A player who is usually a starter at this Real Madrid. She will start in the pivot position.
DCM-Toletti: Accompanying Zornoza we meet the French player. The former Levante will start in the women’s classic.
MD – Athena: One of the best players on the squad. The 22-year-old is one of the footballers who generates the most goals in the team
MCO- Esther: In the area of the offensive midfield we find Esther. The top gunner of the set will be the starter.
MI – Moller Hansen: With Caicedo’s injury it is more than likely that we will see the Dane occupying this position against FC Barcelona.
DC-Weir: Another of the best players on the squad. The Scotsman has scored 13 goals and 10 assists this season.
What would the Real Madrid line-up look like on the field (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Mass
defenses: Kenti, Claudia Florentino, Ivana, Olga
Midfielders: Zornoza, Toletti, Athenea, Esther, Caicedo
Forward:weir
