The entry of wind from the east-northeast component caused a notable decrease in maximum temperatures, especially in interior areas, which in less than 24 hours have dropped 10 degrees, as explained by José Antonio Parodi, a meteorologist at the Aemet in Murcia.

This situation will also bring until this Thursday cloudy or cloudy skies and possible showers, weak and general in character. The minimums, meanwhile, are with records even above normal, being expected this Thursday to be 10º.

This Tuesday, which was a holiday in Murcia by the Bando de la Huerta, around 29º were recorded, a very high temperature for the time, 23º being normal. For this Wednesday and Thursday temperatures are expected in early March, below normal, with a maximum of 18º.

The showers could be more intense on Friday and the temperatures will not register changes until that day. For Saturday there is also the possibility of showers, tending to cloudy intervals and on Sunday, predictably, the weather could be clearer.