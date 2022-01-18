The United States is concerned about a constitutional reform project in Belarus that would make it possible to deploy Russian nuclear weapons in the country, a senior US State Department official told reporters on Tuesday.

The joint military exercises between Russia and Belarus announced today by the Belarusian government, as Russian troops arrived in the country, “go far beyond the norm” and could anticipate a permanent Russian military presence in the former Soviet republic, involving both conventional and nuclear forces. , warned the source, who requested anonymity.

Earlier, the United States expressed alarm at the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus, fearing that Moscow was looking for a new way to invade Ukraine.

“The move we are seeing to Belarus clearly offers the Russians another approach should they decide to carry out more military action against Ukraine,” an American source told reporters on condition of anonymity.

The post Possibility of Russian Nukes Being Deployed in Belarus Worries US appeared first on THIS MONEY.

#Possibility #Russian #nuclear #weapons #deployed #Belarus #worries