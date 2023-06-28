The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be generally fair to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear in the morning on the eastern coast, with the chance of cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon to the east and over some southern areas with the possibility of rain, and the winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, bringing dust During the day, especially with clouds.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Possibility #rain. #tomorrow
Leave a Reply