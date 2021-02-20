That this season is one of the strangest in history is already well proven. The alterations to the calendar caused by the covid-19 pandemic, with the consequent postponements of matches, have caused Atlético to receive a team at the Metropolitan League within the framework of the League. I raised to whom he paid a visit during the week in the match of the first round, corresponding to the second day but played already well after the halfway point of the championship.

Chance wants to give the leader the possibility of immediate revenge, since not even 72 hours will elapse since the tie in the Ciutat de Valéncia last Wednesday and as if it were an express elimination, mattresses and granotas are seen again. faces, this time in rojiblanco territory. For the commitment, Simeone recovers Lemar, after the French’s negative in the PCR test, but in principle he maintains the absences of Herrera and Dembélé, the two footballers who are still on the sidelines due to coronavirus. Carrasco, injuredIt is also a doubt for the Champions League commitment against Chelsea, Saúl and Savic they saw the fifth yellow in Valencia and Trippier continues to comply with his penalty for betting.

In the section of doubts, Kondogbia, Vrsaljko and Giménez trained outside the group yesterday, although the three, especially the Uruguayan central defender, have possibilities of being finally available. The possibility of placing Marcos Llorente in the right-handed lane will depend on the final recovery of the Croatian right-back, a position in which he loses part of that offensive freshness that has made him one of the sensations of the season. Everything points to the now usual tactical drawing of three centrals and two lanes, although the return of Lemar gives Simeone another card for the medullary.

“We are going to meet again with a team that plays very well, in different ways, pressing high or taking refuge to go out on the counterattack, playing with 4-4-2, with 4-3-3 or with a defense of five”, warned the Argentine coach in the previous one, in relation to the tactical waist of his Levantine counterpart, Paco Lopez.

Meanwhile, Levante stretches its great moment, boosted by the inertia of the good draw achieved in San Mamés against Athletic in the first leg of the Copa el Rey semifinal. Apparently last Wednesday against Atlético itself, the Granotas are not willing to relax in the League despite being on the verge of an unprecedented cup final. Beyond the important casualties in the midfield, with Campaña, Melero and Radoja out due to injury, Vukcevic returns to the call and there is the possibility, yes, of some rotation, after two consecutive weeks with a midweek game and the demands that this implies for a squad like Levante.