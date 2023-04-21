Dudorov said that the Russian robot “Marker” will be able to launch up to 100 small drones

The promising Russian robot “Marker” will be able to launch swarms of small-sized kamikaze drones, in the future it will be possible to install up to 100 such drones on it. The capabilities of the robot were revealed in a conversation with RIA News Evgeny Dudorov, Executive Director of the company that develops these machines, NPO Androidnaya Tekhnika.