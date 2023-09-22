Genoa – Egle Possetti, spokesperson of the Morandi Bridge Victims’ Remembrance Committee of the Morandi Bridge, met the prime minister Giorgia Meloni to support the bill to protect victims of infrastructure disasters. A meeting defined as “cordial and important” for the continuation of the process.

“On the occasion of President Meloni’s visit to Genoa today we requested a short meeting on the sidelines to illustrate the bill”Victims of neglect of transport infrastructure“, so that the government can also share its spirit” – wrote Possetti.

“The President wants to understand better the future repercussions and the rationale of the same, we will be in contact with the offices as necessary.

The meeting he was very friendly and we believe it is important for the continuation of the process.

At present the bill is presented to the Senate by the Honorable Minasi, and has also been presented to the Chamber of Deputies byMr Cavo.

We have received many availability from parliamentarians of various political forces who are committed to support the bill.

We are trying to work with all those who will give their availability to arrive at a text shared and effective.

The bill is an act of respect towards the victims and an act of civility for future and undesirable tragedies.

We continue with commitment in the search for this result, because the future of our country and its development cannot be separated from memory and security”.