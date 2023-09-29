Possessions | The University of the Arts offers its students credits for taking over the university

“The course is designed as part of the studies and not as part of not studying and then still getting a performance,” says Ville Sandqvist, vice dean of the Academy of Arts.

Theater Academy the joint teaching center offers all students of the University of the Arts the opportunity to participate The dramaturgy of conquest – for the course, for which you can get two to five credits.

Vice Dean of the University of the Arts Theater College Ville Sandqvist tells HS that the aim of establishing the course was to react quickly to the takeover and to support the students participating in the takeover and with it the university’s activities.

However, simply participating in the survey is not enough to get the course completion, but the course is associated with certain competence goals.

They include, among other things, understanding the organization of the occupation, identifying the key elements and narratives of the occupation, and understanding the various common interfaces between art and activism.

“Students deal with a number of questions of their own accord, which are mentioned in the competence objectives of the course,” says Sandqvist.

According to him, the students at the University of Arts and Theater University voluntarily organize study groups and discussion events, where they have invited experts to speak.

The takeover of the University of Helsinki has continued with day trading.

To the course according to Sandqvist, more than 20 students are currently registered. The credits depend on how large the scope of the student’s performance is assessed.

Instead of separately organized lectures, learning takes place in a practical way, for example in connection with the occupation.

“This is not a unique way of working at the University of the Arts and Theater Academy, so to speak, tailoring the course to a need that is central to the studies. Our students can, for example, make artistic productions of their own accord, in such a way that it includes, for example, guided teaching, or examination of the final result through an essay or report.”

Sandqvist states that, for this reason, the credits of the Valtaus dramaturgy course are considered to be accumulated specifically from studying.

“We have studied this takeover. We assume that students complete this course, and that it is part of their studies.”

Sandqvist according to the majority of students, despite the seizure, commendably complete the studies in their own study plan at the same time.

That’s why, according to him, with the Valtaus dramaturgy course, no effort has been made to make it easier for students to complete, for example, monthly credit points that entitle them to study support.

Like With a few exceptions, the performance of the Valtaus dramaturgy course is usually evaluated based on attendance.

“For us, it is enough to get a performance if the Teacher in Charge assesses that there has been sufficient attendance. Of course, in this course as well, the students complete some kind of essay or final report or other written task, with which attendance is completed.”

Sandqvist leads the joint teaching center at Teatterikorkeakoulu, which has existed for more than 20 years before the foundation of the University of the Arts. It is a reactive unit that prepares and tailors special pop-up courses usually on a semi-annual basis, or in reaction to an existing situation.

“Establishing a course like Valtaus dramaturgy is a fairly normal activity for us.”