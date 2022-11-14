The possession and sale of nitrous oxide is prohibited from 1 January. From then on, the drug is on a list of prohibited substances, reports the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport. You may use the product for ‘addition to foods’. The gas is widely used in the whipped cream sprayer.

According to State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen (Public Health), the use of laughing gas leads to ‘enormous health risks’. ‘In addition, the safety of non-users is also at stake. We have often enough seen reports in the news that terrible accidents have happened due to road users who used laughing gas.’



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz says the ban will help police “enormously in enforcement”. ‘With the ban, the police will soon be able to take immediate action if someone possesses non-professional laughing gas and has balloons with gas bottles in the car. Hopefully we can prevent accidents this way.’

Two accidents a day

According to traffic organization TeamAlert, there were 1800 traffic accidents in the past three years in which nitrous oxide played a role, from damage to the roof to fatal accidents. “Almost two a day, figures that really shock us,” said Maartje Oosterink of TeamAlert at the beginning of this month. See also Brazil, D+1 Day: Bolsonaro's silence encourages his radicals and 'Lula' opens up to the world

Young people think the use of laughing gas in traffic is dangerous, but get behind the wheel anyway. TeamAlert therefore started the campaign ‘Driving Balloon Free’. © Team Alert



By inhaling laughing gas you immediately get into a daze that lasts a few minutes, writes the GGD. ‘Sometimes you have to laugh, hence the name laughing gas. You start to see things in your environment more blurry. Sound seems to slow down and sound different. After a maximum of 5 minutes it has worked out.’

Although the main effects of nitrous oxide only last a few minutes, according to experts, reaction time can be impaired for hours. Side effects can also occur such as hallucinations, fainting or paralysis in the legs.

Politicians have been working on a ban on laughing gas for years. CDA MP Anne Kuik, among others, made an effort for this. ‘Finally!’, she writes excitedly on Twitter. Kuik notes that her call for a laughing gas ban was initially ridiculed. ‘Because people also sniff nutmeg and we’re not going to ban that either.’



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also South Africa in the grip of growing gun violence: 'Many weapons stolen or smuggled'

Insufficiently substantiated

This summer, the Council of State stated in an advisory report that the cabinet’s proposal to place nitrous oxide on the Opium List was insufficiently substantiated. This is to the dissatisfaction of mayors, among others, who have lost a lot of capacity to enforce the nuisance caused by laughing gas. The cabinet states that because of the ‘major risks of laughing gas use’ it is necessary to have a ban take effect as soon as possible, despite the negative advice of the Council of State.

This summer, he argued, among other things, that the bill did not define the distinction between laughing gas for recreational and professional use clearly enough. The government does not agree with that either, according to the press release announcing the nitrous oxide ban. The original applications of the gas, such as medical or as an addition to certain foods such as whipped cream, remain permitted.



Quote

With the ban, the police will soon be able to take immediate action if someone is in possession of non-professional laughing gas Minister Yesilgoz

However, things will change for companies and other parties that are still allowed to use laughing gas. Purchasing, selling, owning and ‘handing over nitrous oxide in gas cylinders to private individuals’ is no longer allowed from 1 January. In the medical and technical sector, manufacturers and wholesalers of laughing gas will soon have to apply for a so-called opium exemption. Small ampoules of nitrous oxide that are used in the catering industry for whipped cream syringes remain permitted, but they may no longer be sold on to third parties.

Shouldn’t we legalize drugs better? Behavioral scientist Gjalt-Jorn Peters (Open University) explains our options:

react can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.