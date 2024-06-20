Besana Brianza, a 68-year-old arrested for keeping his son tied up in the garden

The police discovered the horror when they entered a house Besana Brianza in the province of Monzafollowing a report from social services. A 68 year old held the son tied up in the garden because according to him it was “possessed by the devil“. The man was arrested for mistreatment of his 39 year old son, with mental problems. She had tied him with a rope in the garden, because he was afraid he would run away. When the police – reports L’Ansa – arrived at the family’s home, the mother of the man with mental problems explained that the son was not followed by any professional and that at that moment he was out of the house for a walk with his father.

The police intercepted father and son in a green area nearbywhere they found the 39-year-old, visibly unkempt, sitting on the grass in confusional state And tied to a rope around his waist and supported by her father, a few meters away. The parent, before the arrest, declared that his son did not have any health problems, but that he simply was “possessed by a demon“.