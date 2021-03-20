Go radical. The march of the centenary party will mark the rhythm of the “mother of all battles”. At least for 24 hours. Some 650 thousand Buenos Aires affiliates are summoned to settle this Sunday a new chief between the official Maximiliano Abad and the opposition Gustavo Posse. And through that same vote they will be defining who and how they will carry out the negotiations with the partners of Together for Change for this year’s national elections, but especially for those of 2023.

Facundo Manes in the campaign with the official candidate, Maximiliano Abad.

There will be strategies and leadership at stake. Behind Abad, head of the block of provincial deputies of the opposition coalition, is the hand of those seeking an agreement “friendly” with the PRO, the Civic Coalition and the incipient Peronist leg. The trident with the greatest weight in the party, made up of the governor of Jujuy Gerardo Morales and the parliamentary leaders, Mario Negri and Luis Naidenoff, ventured into the campaign, along with Ernesto Sanz and Facundo Manes, which appears as an emerging figure. If the ballot boxes smile at the list Go ahead Buenos Aires, the neuroscientist could run for governor or even president.

The mayor of San Isidro (who aspires to the Interior) and his main ally in Radical prominence, Martín Lousteau, proclaim a greater “autonomy” in negotiations with political partners. The Buenos Aires senator carried the campaign on his shoulder and a favorable result will enable him to stand as the disruptive figure kick the board of the party status quo. That is why its objective is to gather in each district the largest number of national conventions: they are the ones who must define the policy of alliances in the future. “Vocation of power”, is the flag that the duo is awarded. “Vocation of belonging”, they reply from the party structure.

Due to the magnitude of what is at stake, there are hardly any indifferent in the rest of the opposition space. Elisa Carrió gave the blessing to Abad, as did the macristas María Eugenia Vidal and Cristian Ritondo. Posse received the support of Emilio Monzó -became a detractor of Mauricio Macri-, with whom he set up a separate ranch in the Buenos Aires Legislature, through his own block of deputies.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s situation is ambiguous. He had a coffee with Abad in Mar del Plata, but avoided a photo that was interpreted as a sign of support. The head of government has Lousteau as an ally in the district, but he fears that he will put him in check if he manages to project his figure at the national level. A radical Convention in the hands of the senator could condition support for the presidential candidacy of the Buenos Aires chief in case he refuses to pave the way for succession in the City. And will Lousteau step into the ring to fight him in 2023?

According to previous “poroteos”, a close election is projected to define the successor of former Lieutenant Governor Daniel Salvador in the Provincial Committee. Although Poses starts with a complication: it has a single silver bullet. You should make all the difference in your bastion of the First section (north and west of the suburbs). The fight in La Tercera (south of Greater Buenos Aires), a couple appears, and Abad is the favorite in the other six (the interior and La Plata), which gather less than 40 percent of voters.

According to these calculations, the advantage that Abad can achieve in favorable places on his list, such as Mar del Plata (his bastion), Tandil, Olavarría and Bahía Blanca, will be key to be able to counter -or not- the overwhelming triumph that all agree in awarding it to its rival in San Isidro and the neighboring municipalities.

Abad takes Erica Ravella, mayor of General Arenales as a running mate (the list is endorsed by 27 of the 32 communal chiefs of the UCR). The legislator of Parlasur, María Luisa Storani, heads the delegates to the National Committee (4 are elected) and Gastón Manes, Facundo’s brother, is the first national conventional (73 are distributed).

The vice de Posse is the vice-rector of the Northwest University, Danya Tavela, of Evolution, the Lousteau group that also stayed with the first delegate to the National Committee, Pablo Domenichini. Chancellor of Brown University. The conventional ones are headed by former deputy Alejandro Echegaray, right-hand man of Federico Storani, promoter of the list along with another “historical”, Juan Manuel Casella.

Alfredo Cornejo, who remained absent, leaves the National Committee at the end of the year and the fight will be between Morales and the Enrique Nosiglia-Lousteau tandem. They all have to do with everything.

