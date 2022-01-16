The decision to deport reigning Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic from Australia is based on the political agenda due to the upcoming elections. This was announced on Sunday, January 16, by Canadian tennis player Vasek Pospisil.

According to the athlete, Djokovic would never have gone to Australia if the government had not given him permission, “which he actually received.”

“He would have missed the Australian Open and would have been at home with his family and none of this would have happened. Speaking of this mess… The political agenda has been thrown into the mix as the election draws near, which couldn’t be more obvious. It’s not Novak’s fault,” he wrote on his Facebook page. Twitter.

Pospisil noted that Djokovic did not sneak into the country and “did not set his own rules”, he was ready to stay at home.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Federal Court of Australia, James Allsop, said that Djokovic would be deported from Australia. The athlete’s visa was canceled because the authorities were not convinced of the reasons for the medical withdrawal of Djokovic from the coronavirus vaccination, which is mandatory for all participants in the tournament.

The first time the Australian authorities canceled Djokovic’s visa was on January 5 due to an error in the entry request. The athlete flew to participate in the Australian Open tournament. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pointed out that the country has equal and undeniable rules for entry.

The tennis player himself said on January 12 that the human factor caused an error in his documents. According to him, the “no” checkbox was erroneously ticked when asked if he had traveled to other countries in the 14 days prior to his arrival in Australia.

On January 15, an Australian federal court postponed Djokovic’s new appeal until January 16. Until then, the athlete will live in a hotel for migrants, since his visa to stay in the country was re-annulled, but the tennis player challenged this decision of the authorities.

Dragina Vlk, a member of the Belgrade city parliament, said that the reason for the scandal around Djokovic is that he is a Serb. She noted that sport is used for political purposes, and the West does not like Serbian and Russian athletes.