TV presenter Vladimir Pozner, in a conversation with journalist Stanislav Kucher for RTVI, stated that long-term damage was caused to the US image, from which the country may not be able to recover. Their conversation is posted on Youtube…

Posner noted that it was customary in America to say somewhat downwardly that the United States is the best country in the world, the beacon of democracy and freedom, and that other countries should learn from them. “Such a view, expressed in different words, by different people, certainly existed and to some extent caused irritation and not only in Russia, in many countries it was like that,” the TV presenter emphasized.

In his opinion, the events of recent months have caused different reactions from people: someone began to gloat, and someone was upset. “But what happened damaged the image of America in the world, and this damage is long-term, it will not go away tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, it will be difficult for the United States to show its democracy as an example, they will immediately be told that they saw what kind of democracy they have … “- reasoned Posner. The host added that he does not know how long this damage will last, and did not rule out that it will remain forever.

Earlier, Posner said that he did not see a formal violation of freedom of speech in the fact that American social networks blocked the accounts of the current US President Donald Trump. According to him, social networks belong to individuals who have every right to refuse anyone to use the service.

On January 7, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced that Trump would be left without his social media account until the end of his presidential term. On January 9, Twitter indefinitely blocked the account of the head of state due to “the risk of further incitement to violence.” A few days later, the pages of the current US president were unblocked.

The formal reason for the blocking of Trump’s social networks was the riots that took place on January 6 in Washington. Protesters supporters of the incumbent president, who disagreed with the official election results, according to which Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden, broke into the Capitol building and surrounded the Senate hall. Five people were killed in the riots.