NEWS.RU: Posner is not going to share details of the 90th anniversary

The famous Soviet and Russian TV presenter and journalist Vladimir Pozner is not going to inform the public about the details of his 90th anniversary. He spoke about this in a conversation with NEWS.ru.

“I’m a fairly private person, so I won’t share details,” the journalist said. He added that he did not want to make a public event out of this day, and besides, there would be no widespread celebration.

Earlier it became known that on the occasion of the TV presenter’s 90th birthday, Channel One would show the film “Vladimir Pozner. 90 minutes.” Commenting on this news, Posner admitted that he did not know any details and did not take part in the filming.

At the same time, the journalist noted that he would definitely familiarize himself with the biographical picture. He expressed hope that the film was shot successfully, professionally, and without the use of false facts.