TV presenter and journalist Vladimir Pozner denied information that the Georgian police fined him and about 30 other people for violating quarantine measures during a visit to Tbilisi. Posner spoke about the situation in Georgia in a comment for RIA News…

“None of us were fined at all,” the presenter answered when asked whether he really received a fine for violating quarantine measures in Georgia. He added that he had already returned to Moscow.

Posner flew to Tbilisi on March 31 to celebrate his 87th birthday. His appearance in the capital of the republic provoked a protest action: the locals did not like the words of the presenter that Abkhazia would never be a part of Georgia. As a result, the hotel where the journalist was staying was pelted with eggs.

Later, the Georgian police reported that the Russian TV presenter and about 30 other people were fined for violating coronavirus quarantine measures during a visit to the Georgian capital.