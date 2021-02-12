TV presenter Vladimir Pozner said that he was ready to leave Channel One in case of censorship of its transmission. The journalist said this, answering a question from the viewer. The transcript of the conversation was published on Posner Online.

“Theoretically, it would be possible to intervene and remove something from there. This happened – the program is already 13 years old – it happened three times, ”Pozner noted, confirming the cases of censorship of his program. He did not elaborate on what exactly was censored.

Posner explained that after the third time he spoke directly about his readiness to leave the TV channel if a similar situation repeated. “I told the management that if this happens again, then I am leaving. That is, there will be no program and that’s it. This is not a threat, this is not an ultimatum, I just don’t want that and that’s all, ”Pozner emphasized.

According to the presenter, after that the censorship stopped. However, he admitted that it is technically still possible. “I go live. But this is to the Far East. The sun still rises there, unfortunately. Therefore, they are the first to receive this program. Then it repeats in orbits, “- said Pozner.

In the 2010s, the media reported on three different cases of censorship – in each of them, fragments were cut from Posner’s program: on May 17, 2010 and on November 29, 2010, a remark-reasoning, the so-called “farewell” was cut, and on February 6, 2012 – discussion of censorship on federal channels, when Posner was visiting Tina Kandelaki.