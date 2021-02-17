Journalist and TV presenter Vladimir Pozner said about unfair discrimination against Russia by the West. He expressed his opinion on the air of NSN.

According to the presenter, the West has not wanted to deal with Russia since the days of the 42nd US President from the Democratic Party, Bill Clinton.

“In my opinion, Russia is being unfairly discriminated against by the West. And this has been happening for a long time, since the second term of Bill Clinton. Ultimately, Russia reacts in this way, because the West is clearly making it clear that it does not want to deal with it. Therefore, if u will go down [железный] the curtain, then not from Russia, “- said Pozner.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow is ready to break off relations with the EU if Brussels imposes sanctions against sensitive sectors of the Russian economy. The minister stressed that Russia does not want to isolate itself from the rest of the world, but should not rule out such a development of events.

Earlier in February, Posner announced that he was ready to leave Channel One in case of censorship of its transmission. He confirmed three cases of censorship of his program. The journalist assured that if this situation recurs, he intends to leave the channel. Posner admitted that it is still technically possible to cut out part of his transmission.