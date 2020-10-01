Journalist and TV presenter Vladimir Pozner on September 30 assessed the first debate between American leader Donald Trump and his presidential rival Joe Biden.

“These were pretty shameful names of each other and nothing more. They interrupted each other, did not listen to each other. This made a very hard impression on me, “the TV channel quotes Posner NSN…

The journalist, who, by the way, is a US citizen, added that after watching this debate, he felt sorry for America.

The debate between Trump and Biden took place the day before. For 96 minutes, politicians interrupted, insulted and accused each other of the country’s problems.

Several times the US President prevented Biden from finishing the phrases, which is why the Democrat asked him to “shut up for a minute.” At the same time, Biden called Trump “the worst president in history” and “Putin’s puppy”, and the American leader expressed doubts about the intellectual abilities of his opponent.

The second debate of candidates for the US presidential post will be held on October 15, the third on October 22. The presidential elections are scheduled for November 3.