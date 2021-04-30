TV presenter Vladimir Pozner said that for him there are several of the most attractive qualities in a person that he values ​​very much. He named these characteristics during communication with a fan. The transcript of the conversation is published on the Pozner Online website.

“Most of all I value intelligence. In general, an intelligent person always evokes in me … one cannot say – sympathy, because there are very smart and bad people, but nevertheless the mind fascinates me, ”the journalist noted. At the same time, Posner also noticed that he was attracted by skill and talent.

The presenter also emphasized that he values ​​kindness, honesty and decency very much. However, after Posner clarified that intelligence and talent and skill for him are still the main qualities.

The journalist concluded that these characteristics are equally attractive to him not only in men, but also in women. “Okay, you spent the night, and then how? What to talk about? Therefore, it really is, ”he explained.

Earlier, Posner told in an interview with journalist Alena Doletskaya, how one day he almost went to jail because of a fight. According to him, this happened in the USSR when he was in his first year at the university.