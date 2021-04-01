Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner left Tbilisi on April 1, where protests were held in connection with his visit.

“Posner and his guests left Georgia. The plane took off from the Tbilisi International Airport. Law enforcement officers were mobilized at the airport, ”the message says. First channel Georgia.

On this day, protests were held in Tbilisi over the visit of the TV presenter, who arrived in the capital of Georgia to celebrate his birthday.

According to the protesters, since Posner does not recognize the territorial integrity of the country, his presence in it is unacceptable. They surrounded the hotel building, where Posner and his friends originally stayed, and later the guests were transferred to the Romms Hotel in the center of Tbilisi.

The protesters threw eggs at the front of the building, demanding that Posner leave.

The footage of the broadcast of the TV company shows how the TV presenter and his friends are taken out of the hotel by the police and put them on the bus. The protesters escorted them to the airport and then dispersed.

On August 26, 2008, after Georgia’s armed aggression against Tskhinvali, Russia recognized the sovereignty of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. The Russian Federation, protecting the inhabitants, brought in troops there and drove out the Georgian military. The Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that the recognition of the independence of the two former Georgian autonomies reflects the existing realities and is not subject to revision. The independence of the republic is also recognized by Syria, Venezuela, Nicaragua and a number of Pacific island states.

Tbilisi refuses to reconsider its decisions, Abkhazia and South Ossetia are called occupied territories. According to the law, visiting them without the official permission of the Georgian authorities is interpreted as illegal and may result in a heavy fine or imprisonment for up to four years. Moscow has repeatedly called for the repeal of this law.

On January 21, 2021, the European Court of Human Rights declared unfounded the accusations of Georgia against the Russian Federation regarding the events of 2008.