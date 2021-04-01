Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner left Georgia after protests over his visit to celebrate his 87th birthday. This was reported by the Georgian First channel…

The TV presenter on the morning of Thursday, April 1, flew from Tbilisi to Russia, although he planned to leave the country in a few days.

The channel also said that Posner and his guests left the hotel through the police cordon.

Previously, Posner commented on the situation: “I am now at the hotel. In safety”.

Earlier it was reported that Posner’s arrival in Tbilisi caused a protest. The protesters did not like the presenter’s earlier statements that Abkhazia would never be part of Georgia. The hotel, where the TV presenter stayed, was pelted with eggs, an inscription in red paint “Get out of Georgia” appeared on the asphalt near the hotel building.

Abkhazia declared independence after the 1992-1993 war with Georgia. In August 2008, Georgia sent troops into South Ossetia in an attempt to regain control of the region. After Russian intervention, the Georgian military was driven out of the conflict zone. In the same month, Moscow officially recognized the independence of South Ossetia, as well as Abkhazia. Later, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Nauru and Syria announced the recognition of South Ossetia. In addition to these four countries, Vanuatu announced the recognition of Abkhazia. In 2018, the independence of the two republics was recognized by Syria.