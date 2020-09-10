TV presenter Vladimir Pozner, in an interview revealed on the Pozner On-line web site, recalled how, throughout the filming of a movie about Japan, he requested a neighborhood resident if she thought-about Russians to be barbarians. After receiving an affirmative reply, the journalist realized that the Japanese put a unique that means on this comparability.

When requested if the Japanese take into account Russians to be barbarians, the girl defined: “Sure. However solely we perceive this phrase in a different way than you do. You discuss loudly, swing your arms, you stick out your legs, you shove – you’re awkward. That is what barbarians imply to us. “

Associated supplies Japanese research all Electrical torture, choking and karaoke masturbation. This isn’t hell, however Asian TV

Based on Posner, by way of that means, this notion is near the expression “elephant in a china store,” however he himself wouldn’t have guessed that foreigners imply precisely that by the phrase “barbarians”.

In March 2019, Vladimir Pozner expressed the opinion that Russians differ from residents of Western nations in that they deal with the regulation in a different way once they attain a excessive social standing. For example, the TV presenter cited the scenario with a prestigious college close to his house. Rich mother and father of scholars of this college cowl license plates with items of paper in order to not pay a superb for prohibited parking.