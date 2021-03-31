Russian TV presenter Vladimir Pozner commented on the situation in Georgia due to his arrival to celebrate his 87th birthday in Tbilisi. His words on Thursday, April 1st, leads RIA News…

In front of the hotel where the presenter was staying, clashes broke out between the police and participants in the opposition rally.

Commenting on the situation, Posner said he was safe. “I’m at the hotel now. Safe, ”he said. When asked who is now providing him with security, the presenter replied that the police are doing this.

Pozner explained that he flew to Tbilisi to celebrate his birthday and was going to return to Russia on April 3. “But today I do not know when we will leave, maybe earlier,” he concluded.

On April 1, Vladimir Pozner turns 87 years old.

Earlier it was reported that Posner’s arrival in Tbilisi caused a protest. The protesters did not like the presenter’s earlier statements that Abkhazia would never be part of Georgia. The hotel, where the TV presenter stayed, was pelted with eggs, an inscription in red paint “Get out of Georgia” appeared on the asphalt near the hotel building.

Abkhazia declared independence after the 1992-1993 war with Georgia. In August 2008, Georgia sent troops into South Ossetia in an attempt to regain control of the region. After Russian intervention, the Georgian military was driven out of the conflict zone. In the same month, Moscow officially recognized the independence of South Ossetia, as well as Abkhazia. Later, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Nauru and Syria announced the recognition of South Ossetia. In addition to these four countries, Vanuatu announced the recognition of Abkhazia. In 2018, the independence of the two republics was recognized by Syria.