Journalist and TV presenter Vladimir Pozner shared his thoughts on the desire of former US President Donald Trump to take part in the next elections. His point of view is published on the Posner Online website.

The presenter answered the reader’s questions about whether Trump has a chance of winning the next elections and whether the politician is preparing for revenge. The subscriber also recalled Posner’s words that the likely next Democratic presidential candidate would be the incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I have no doubt that Trump is dreaming of revenge. If the elections were held today, Harris would hardly have won, she is not yet well known. But it is impossible to predict what will happen in three years, ”the TV presenter assessed Trump’s chances.

Earlier, Posner made a prediction about how relations between Russia and the United States will develop under the 46th American President Joe Biden. The host suggested that there could be positive moments in relations between the two countries. As an example, he cited the five-year extension of the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty, and also suggested that the United States would return to the Open Skies Treaty.