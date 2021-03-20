Journalist and TV presenter Vladimir Pozner assessed the likelihood of online talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. He expressed his opinion in a conversation with NSN.

In his opinion, the Russian leader “understands perfectly well that there will be no meetings on the air.” The journalist explained that participation in such televised debates is not at the level of top officials of the state, therefore, the leaders of countries will never communicate in this way. “This is a completely obvious thing,” said the host, who participated in teleconferences with the United States in the 1980s.

Posner recalled that the meeting of the heads of state is preceded by a significant preparation of various services. “They meet not just to say:“ Hello, ”but to agree on something. This is a big preliminary work, meetings of foreign ministers, specialists, ”the journalist noted. Only after that, according to the TV presenter, a meeting of the presidents is possible, while it cannot be broadcast on television.

On March 18, Putin invited Biden to talk live. The Russian head of state said he was ready to discuss the topics of the coronavirus pandemic and regional conflicts. Biden initially ignored the journalists’ question about whether he agreed to a conversation with the Russian president. A day later, he replied that he was sure that at some point the dialogue would take place.

On March 17, Biden said in an interview with ABC News that he wants to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in the US elections. He spoke about the conversation with the Russian leader and added that he would pay if he was found guilty. In the same conversation, Biden made a harsh statement about the Russian president.