Positivo Tecnologia is offering 90 full scholarships for Kenzie’s Full Stack programming course, which costs R$22,000.

Opportunities are for students from the states of Amazonas, Acre, Amapá, Rondônia and Roraima. Those selected will receive a computer, in addition to being able to compete for an internship at the company at the end of the course.

The course will last 10 months and will be held 100% online. If you want to know more about how to apply for vacancies, go to the program website. Applications can be made until the 14th of March.

