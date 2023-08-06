Faced with the chaos, the new sports management of the Mexican Football Federation led by Juan Carlos ‘La Bomba’ Rodríguez has presented an interesting sports project and if it is fulfilled as it has been put on the table, there is no doubt that which will be a step for the progress of national soccer, both at the club level and in the Mexican National Team. Measures that are necessary after the ball in Mexico, beyond the achievement in Mexico remains in crisis.
One of the points set in the project, in the achievement of friendly matches against clubs from the south of the continent, specifically historical teams from Brazil and Argentina, with the objective that, on the following FIFA dates, those from 2024 onwards, the table The national team will have rivals of decent sporting quality, since all the teams in the world will be in full playoffs, which will leave El Tri without contenders along the way.
A few days ago we informed you that El Tri knocked on Flamengo’s door as well as River Plate, in the most recent hours it has been reported that the national team has also had contact with the people of Boca Juniors as one of the clubs that most interests them. The scenario to this day is that, in effect, the first club in Brazil that Mexico will face next year will be the club whose biggest star is ‘Gabigol’ and as for the Argentine side, that of Xeneize, surpasses the group for the moment. millionaire.
#Positive #sensations #Mexican #National #Team #friendly #duels #year
