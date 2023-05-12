The founder and leader of the collective, Cecilia Patricia Flores Armenta, reported the discovery of a skeleton where they told her that the remains of her son Marco Antonio were

The collective Madres Buscadoras de Sonora held today a search day in the rural area of ​​the west of the municipality of Hermosillo, Sonora, in which he had positive result when finding a skeleton.

It’s all about the same property where they pointed out the founder and leader of the group, Cecilia Patricia Flores Armentathat were the remains of his son Marco Antonio disappeared four years ago, so came back this day to continue searching.

He indicated through the group’s social networks that the place of discovery is located at kilometer 88 of 100th street in the Hermosillo-Bahía de Kino highway, west of the state capital.