The results of the two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating the administration of the 15-valent 2 + 1 anti-pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in neonates are positive., two doses plus a third booster within the year. “These results support the application for registration to be submitted to European regulatory bodies for the use of the vaccine in subjects from six weeks to seventeen years”, he declares Stefano Valente, director of Medical affairs vaccines of Msd Italia. Data from both studies – Pneu-Ped-Eu-1 (V114-025) and Pneu-Ped-Eu-2 (V114-026) – were shared during the annual meeting of the European Society for Pediatric Infectious diseases (Espid ) which took place from 9 to 13 May 2022 in Athens, Greece.

Invasive pneumococcal disease (Ipd) is an infection caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae. There are 100 different types of pneumococcal bacteria, some of which, including serotypes 3, 22F and 33F, continue to expose children to the risk of serious illness: Those under the age of two are particularly vulnerable to pneumococcal infections.

In the two pivotal studies, i.e. carried out for registration with regulatory bodies, the 15-valent conjugate anti-pneumococcal vaccine (Pcv15) of Msd significantly demonstrated non-inferiority for each serotype compared to the currently authorized 13-valent conjugate anti-pneumococcal vaccine (Pcv13). The 15-valent vaccine has also been shown superiority in the two unique serotypes of the product (22F and 33F), as confirmed by the response rates of immunoglobulin G (IgG) towards serotype specific polysaccharides and by geometric mean concentrations after the third dose.

In particular, the Pneu-ped-eu-1 study (V114-025) included also a cohort of premature babies, who received a three-dose regimen for infants and a fourth-dose booster, with results comparable to results for full-term babies. The 15-valent anti-pneumococcal conjugate vaccine was found to have a tolerability and safety profile comparable to that of Pcv13 and exhibited an immunological profile non-inferior to that of Pcv13 even when administered together with other routine pediatric vaccines.

“These studies have demonstrated the immunogenicity of the 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in the 2 + 1 schedule, laying the foundations for significant protection against pneumococcal disease”, clarifies Valente adding that “we are constantly engaged in research and development of vaccines. able to tackle the burden of pneumococcal disease in Italy by expanding coverage to key serotypes that cause invasive disease “.

The 15-valent Msd pneumococcal conjugate vaccine – consisting of capsular polysaccharides purified from Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F and 33F, conjugates individually to the carrier protein Crm197 – is currently indicated in Europe and the United States for active immunization of adults aged 18 years and over for the prevention of invasive disease caused by the Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes contained in the vaccine. In Europe it is also approved for active immunization in this population for the prevention of pneumonia caused by vaccine serotypes.

Currently, the 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine is being studied in the pediatric population in both the United States and Europe. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted the vaccine Breakthrough therapy designation and priority review for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease in children aged 6 weeks to 17 years.

The global prevalence of pneumococcal disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria is evolving. Highly aggressive strains, or serotypes, continue to expose individuals to lung disease risk such as bacteremia (infection in the blood), bacteraemic pneumonia (pneumonia with bacteremia), bacterial meningitis (infection of the meninges and spinal cord), as well as non-invasive pneumonia (when pneumococcal disease is confined to the lungs).