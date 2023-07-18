Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Positive Result Warning | Kempower raised its guidance again, the stock rose 15 percent on the Helsinki stock exchange

July 18, 2023
Economic|Positive result warning

Kempower expects its turnover to be 280–310 million euros this year.

Electric cars Kempower, which manufactures charging stations, says it is raising its profit outlook for 2023.

The company expects its turnover to be 280–310 million euros this year.

Kempower raised its outlook for the current year last time in April. According to the forecast given in April, turnover was expected to reach 240–270 million euros.

Last year, Kempower’s turnover was 104 million euros.

In addition, Kempower expects its operating profit margin to be over ten percent, while the forecast in April was still 5-10 percent.

of Kempower according to the release, the strong demand for charging solutions for electric vehicles has continued in April-June 2023 beyond the company’s expectations.

At the same time, the company has increased its production capacity to meet the growing demand.

At the end of June, Kempower announced that it would gradually open a new production facility in Lahti during the next year. The company estimates that it will hire around 200 new employees in Lahti during the years 2024–2025.

Helsinki after the stock market opened on Tuesday, Kempower’s share experienced a noticeable rise. A little before 11:30 in the morning, the stock was up a good 11 percent.

In the afternoon, the stock continued to strengthen. A little before one o’clock, the stock had already risen by about 15 percent.

