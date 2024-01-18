The Dubai Police General Command revealed that the index of cooperation between community members and Dubai Police through the “Police Eye” platform increased from 4,595 criminal and traffic reports in 2019, to 41,399 reports in 2023, while the total information it received through the platform reached 108,100 pieces of information. .

She explained during a press conference held by Dubai Police, yesterday, at Al Barsha Police Station, that the platform is an interactive service that allows reporting any violations, quarrels, anti-social behavior, behavior that would disturb others, drug use and sale, and other crimes and transgressions.

She stated that “the information she received through the platform contributed to taking measures that included arresting traffic violators and drug dealers, and increasing awareness about issues monitored by positive people,” stressing that the rise in the index is evidence of an increased sense of security, the confidence of community members in Dubai Police, and the strengthening of the strategic partnership between the two parties. .

In detail, the Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, Major General Muhammad Nasser Al-Razzuqi, said that the Police Eye Service received 108,100 criminal and traffic information during the past five years, which included 61,287 criminal information, and 46,813 traffic information, which contributed to enhancing security and reducing… Crime, which was a contributing factor in monitoring illegal violations and wrong behavior.

Al-Razouqi added that there is a gradual increase in the audience cooperation index through the platform.

In turn, Director of the General Traffic Department, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said that the “Police Eye” platform is a tangible reflection of the positive cooperation of community members with Dubai Police, pointing out that it has received 46,813 traffic information since its launch.

He added that several violations were dealt with by the administration's traffic teams, which were based on valuable information received through the platform from a cooperative and positive audience, which included demonstrations during the rainy season by reckless drivers, who represented a threat to the safety of community members, by driving vehicles and parading in a dangerous manner on public roads.

He pointed out that other information was received from citizens and residents about a group of drivers disturbing the peace of families gathering in wilderness areas, during the current winter season, which represents an opportunity to go out and gather in desert areas, and the necessary measures were taken against them.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the “Dubai Police Eye” represents a wonderful reflection of the cooperation between Dubai Police and members of the community, who contribute worthy of covering areas reached by the police through them, and some of which required cooperation with entities such as Dubai Municipality and the criminal investigation departments, stressing that the safest countries are based on community. He is conscious and has a sense of security, and this is achieved through fruitful cooperation between Dubai Police and members of the public.

Director of the General Department of Narcotics Control at Dubai Police, Major General Eid Mohammed Thani Hareb, said that all information received through the Police Eye platform is valuable and important, and represents a great resource for Dubai Police in general and the General Department of Narcotics Control in particular, and measures have been taken based on a large number of Including, dealers and users were arrested thanks to the public’s response.

He added that there is an accurate and fast mechanism for the work of the Police Eye platform, as notes and information are recorded around the clock, then transferred to the competent department according to the type of complaint, and then the competent field teams are assigned to search and investigate, and to verify the accuracy of the information, and there is also information received from outside the country. Concerning practices related to drug trafficking, which reflects the importance of the platform and its role in enhancing the security of Dubai and the UAE.

The Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs, Brigadier General Mansour Al Gergawi, stated that the Police Service aims to enhance the contribution of community members in maintaining security and reducing crime, reporting illegal violations, monitoring negative phenomena, and enabling Dubai Police to implement awareness campaigns that enhance security, safety and work. To make community members happy.

He pointed out that the “Police Eye” service available on the Dubai Police application on mobile phones can be used with ease and ease, as the user can send text, audio, video or image messages through the platform, and he can also determine his location or the location of the reported event, which shortens a lot of time. the time.

Arresting criminals

Deputy Director of the General Department of Investigations for Research and Investigation Affairs, Brigadier General Muhammad Aqeel Ahli, said that the majority of criminal information received through the platform related to crimes such as fraud and harassment, in addition to electronic crimes, and was revealing and contributed to the arrest of criminals. He pointed out that important information was received related to the suspicion of a kidnapping crime, so the field teams moved immediately, and it became clear that a financial dispute had broken out between a number of people, on the basis of which they forcefully took one of them on a public road, but it turned out that the matter was related to a wrong understanding between them.

My family emphasized that the information, no matter how trivial or small it may seem, can reveal a crime or an important matter, or be a helpful factor in implementing an awareness campaign, or filling a security gap, so the role of the public remains important and effective through the Police Eye platform.