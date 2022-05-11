Lakbira Al-Tunisi (Abu Dhabi)

In order to enrich the quality of relationships and social ties in the family and society, and to enable parents to deal with their children, according to their developmental requirements in adolescence, and to improve parents’ relations with their children, the Family Development Foundation organizes through the “Adolescent Education – Positive Parenting” platform, which is concerned with developing parenting skills to be able to Dealing with children in adolescence has several workshops to educate and educate parents about the importance and privacy of the stage.

Noura Mujahid, responsible for the project “Adolescent Education – Positive Parenting”, said that the content of the platform focuses on the social, psychological, educational, religious, financial, and digital aspects, in addition to the developmental characteristics and physical changes of adolescents and how to deal with them, as it includes a set of awareness and educational materials, visual, reading and audio. Which provides support programs for the upbringing of adolescents, through the availability of knowledge and skills necessary to raise children.

She pointed out that the platform provides the knowledge and skills necessary to raise children in adolescence effectively, enabling parents and those who care for children in adolescence to raise them with a balanced psychological, health and physical education through several tools and practical and applied strategies to strengthen ties.

The platform is concerned with developing parenting skills to be able to deal with children in adolescence, and focuses on the social, psychological, educational, religious, financial and digital aspects, in addition to developmental characteristics and physical changes and how to deal with them. Issues related to adolescence through its seven sections, including: changes in adolescence, and stresses the importance of parents’ awareness of the changes that occur in adolescence in terms of physical and hormonal changes, and the impact of these changes on the behavior and thoughts of the adolescent, and help him understand his actions and reactions and manage his behaviors correctly.

The platform is concerned with relationships within the family, and teaches parents the skills to manage and properly manage conflicts and quarrels between siblings, the importance of complementary roles between parents in raising adolescents, strategies and alternatives in the absence of the father’s or mother’s role, religious education and national identity, and this section emphasizes religious foundations and principles Moral values, and national identity, which are among the basic requirements that adolescents need, and the role of parents and caregivers in the process of educating and teaching these religious and moral values. Many social skills in his relationship with his colleagues and teachers, in addition to study skills, motivation and achievement, and preparation for university life.

The workshops draw attention to the role of parents in developing these skills, educating adolescents and increasing their awareness regarding the requirements of school life. In the digital world and adolescent quality of life section, digital citizenship and the importance of adolescents’ awareness of their roles, responsibilities, and rights when using the Internet, smartphones and electronic games, and the role of parents in educating And protecting their teenage children from the digital world, and being good digital citizens, and in mental and physical health, there is a great correlation between physical health and mental health, and each of them is influential and affected by the other, and as a result of the changes that occur in adolescence as a transitional stage from childhood to youth, it is important to know parents It deals with the health aspects that the adolescent needs at this stage in terms of nutrition, sports and recreational activities, in addition to addressing the most common psychological disorders in adolescence, such as anxiety, depression and psychological stress, and how to manage and deal with them.