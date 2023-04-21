This year has not been so favorable for PlayStationand this is because there are not many exclusives to arrive on the horizon, since for now the most important release is the DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. But now that this is behind us, the only promise we have for 2023 is the long awaited Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Many people have thought that it is going to be delayed somehow, since no news has come out since its first reveal in a PS5 showcase. However, a short time ago there is a light of hope from the hands of Yuri Lowental. This is the movement actor that gives the arachnid appearance in this universe of videogames for sony.

Through a question and answer session, they have asked him about the progress, and he mentions that at least the motion capture sessions have ended. This is quite positive, given that the team at Insomniac Games will now be fully concentrated on the development of the exclusive PS5and it won’t be long for the first trailer.

It is also emphasized that this is not only his case, but also that of the other actors who are going to participate in the title, in fact who plays venom He released that possibly in May the revelation video will be released. Later, we would be looking at the promotional ones so that the game finally reaches us in the fall of this year.

Remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is an exclusive of PS5.

Via: Reddit

Editor’s note: This is one of the promises that could exploit the potential for the PlayStation 5, since now the game will not be shared with the previous console. It will be worth taking a look at, especially it gives the feeling that not only one character will be playable, but three.