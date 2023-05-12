Positivo Tecnologia reported net income of BRL 8.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. The amount represents a drop of 70% compared to the same period in 2022, when it had been BRL 28.4 million, according to the balance sheet released this Thursday. fair, 11.

“The business surpassed its break-even point, even with the low seasonality of the quarter. Profit has the potential to be significantly higher as we reduce financial expenses and net debt, as well as when the CDI starts to fall”, says Positivo.

Between January and March of this year, Positivo’s Ebitda totaled R$ 84.8 million, an annual decrease of 32.4%. The Ebitda margin was 12.1%, just 0.1% less than in the first quarter of 2022.

The company claims that the drop in Ebitda was driven by a strong comparable base for the same period of 2022, which included BRL 430 million in gross revenue from special projects, driven by the higher gross margin and commercial sales, offsetting the still very high margin. pressed on consumer.

Positivo’s net revenue reached BRL 702.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, down 31.8% over the same period of 2022.

The company ended March with a net debt of R$941 million, up 41.6% compared to the first quarter of last year. “The increase in debt was necessary to sustain the expressive growth in the company’s revenue throughout 2021 and 2022”, justifies Positivo.

The company’s leverage ratio (net debt / Ebitda LTM) was 1.5 times at the end of the first quarter of 2023. This meant a reduction of 0.1 times compared to the first quarter of 2022, as well as the fourth , despite the higher net debt in this quarter.

Positivo also reports that it had positive cash generation of R$ 241 million in the first quarter of 2023, with receipt in the quarter of the strong sales made at the end of 2022. In the period, the return on invested capital (ROIC) Positivo’s annual rate reached 29.2%, showing a slight reduction compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The company claims that this was caused by the unfavorable seasonality of the quarter.

business segments

The company’s retail sales unit (Consumer) ended the quarter with revenues of BRL 259.1 million, up 70.3% compared to the same period in 2022.

Meanwhile, the corporate area added gross revenue of R$ 210.9 million, 36.3% less than the same period last year. The Public Institutions unit reported gross revenue of BRL 384.6 million, growing 36.4% compared to the same period in 2022.