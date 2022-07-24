Evangelical, first lady is Bolsonaro’s 3rd wife and should be highlighted in the president’s reelection campaign

Michelle de Paula Firmo Reinaldo Bolsonaro, 40 years old, married 14 years with the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), became a key player for the Liberal Party due to its positive image with the female electorate. She arrived at the Planalto Palace in 2019 – after her husband’s victory at the polls.

The first lady today plays an important role in the Bolsonar reelection campaign, which has always used conservative agendas, related to “traditional family”.

The public that identifies with these ideas – more linked to the right – may be the sigh that the president needs to advance on the opponent. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in polls of intention to vote. And this strategy is already being drawn up behind the scenes, with a nod to women and the evangelical public.

In recent months, the president’s wife has participated more in official engagements and trips. According to survey of Power 360since the beginning of Bolsonaro’s pre-campaign, Michelle has been in at least 15 public engagements.

In May, the First Lady arrived at join the PL (Liberal Party) to participate in the party program of the acronym. However, despite Bolsonaro’s team having scheduled the recordings for the 1st cycle of broadcasts, they did not have a schedule available to record the films.

Now, the president remains focused on retaining women’s votes. Today, he already leads among evangelicals, has participated in meetings with religious leaders and has been present in Marches for Jesus throughout the country.

According to the latest survey PowerDate, held from July 17 to 19, 46% of voters declared their vote for Lula in this year’s 1st round. The current chief executive scores 32%. In the general public, the advantage of the PT candidate is smaller: 6 percentage points.

The above data are from research carried out by the PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 309 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-07122/2022.

PARTICIPATION IN THE GOVERNMENT

Michelle is the 3rd woman the Chief Executive has married. Laura Bolsonaro, 11 years old, is the fruit of the union and the 5th heir to the President of the Republic, who lists her children from 01 to 05. In order: the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ); the councilor of Rio de Janeiro, Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans); the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) –from the 1st marriage– and Jair Renan Bolsonaro –from the 2nd.

Michelle’s presence in her husband’s administration is marked by her participation in social projects and in the cause of people with disabilities. At Bolsonaro’s inauguration ceremony, the first lady broke protocol and made the speech in pounds.

Read more about:

The first lady is also an important part of the government’s nod to conservative guidelines. Evangelical, Michelle articulated and celebrated the approval of André Mendonça’s name to the STF (Supreme Federal Court). The appointment was a campaign promise made by Bolsonaro, who suggested to the Court a minister “terribly evangelical”.

On video, upon learning of the minister’s approval, the brasiliense appears jumping and thanking God for the approval. “God, God of heaven, God of promises. Sir! […] Thank you for hearing our prayer, sir”. Watch (2min27s):

Michelle also makes appearances in cults alongside Bolsonaro and has already reached claim who made a commitment to God so that her husband “Had the opportunity to be in power”. In honor of Mother’s Day in the Chamber of Deputies, the First Lady knelt and prayed by the Three Powers.

In May of this year, Michelle traveled with former minister Damares Alves and with makeup artist Agustin Fernandez to Israel.

On March 27, Michelle accompanied the president in the launch of the pre-candidacy. However, she demonstrated discomfort at certain times and even rehearsed an exit from the stage, but was restrained by her husband, who insisted that she speak into the microphone.

Watch (2min53s):

Read more about Bolsonaro’s candidacy: