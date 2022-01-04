The school does not slip, the return to class remains fixed between 7 and 10 January. Rejected the request of the president of Campania De Luca, who had spoken of a 20-30 day stop. No principals to the Dad hypothesis only for unvaccinated pupils. The Super green pass, the one you get with the vaccine, to go to work is true. Wednesday the decisions of the CDM. Agreement between Commissioner Figliuolo and pharmacies for the controlled price of the Ffp2 masks at 75 cents. The data of the bulletin, relative to Monday 3 January, are 68,052 new cases and 140 deaths, with the positive rate at 15.3%.

20.04 – In the US, more than one million cases in 24 hours



The United States has recorded more than a million cases of Covid in the last 24 hours due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. The registered infections are 1,042,000, even if part of the data concerns the past weekend. However, the previous record in a single day was 591,000 infections, recorded last Thursday. Compared to that date, the infections have therefore doubled and quadrupled in just over a week.



7.38 am – First dose at 10% for children between 5 and 11 years old



In Italy, 10% of children between 5 and 11 years old have received at least one dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. what emerges from the report of the extraordinary commissioner for the health emergency updated at 06.12 this morning. In particular, 365,930 children in this age group received at least one dose. There are 403 children between 5 and 11 years old who have already completed the vaccination cycle, while 133,614 recovered for a maximum of six months.



7.30 – Boom of positive health care, tilt risk hospitals in Tuscany



Tuscany reaches hospital thresholds from the yellow zone, with the Covid occupancy rate of ordinary wards reaching 15%, equal to 755 beds occupied. To which are added 84 patients in intensive care (resuscitation is 14.7%, almost 5 points above the threshold set for 57 hospitalized). In hospitals alert: hospitalizations increase, health workers are infected and ordinary activities are paying for it.

