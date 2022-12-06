Two residents of Nizhnevartovsk, who were injured in the partial collapse of a residential building after a gas explosion, doctors note a positive trend. Alexei Dobrovolsky, Director of the Yugra Health Department, announced this on December 6.

“Two patients being treated at the Nizhnevartovsk District Clinical Hospital are stable. There is a positive trend. There is no threat to life,” Dobrovolsky said in his Telegram channel.

In turn, the condition of two patients who are being treated with severe burns at the Surgut burn center is still extremely serious, the head of the depzdrav added. Doctors are doing everything possible to save their lives.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that the death toll from an explosion in a house in Nizhnevartovsk had risen to seven people. Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations found the body of a woman at the site of the explosion. Thus, at the moment, six people are considered missing. Rescuers continue to work at the site of the explosion.

The explosion thundered in a five-story residential building on Mira Street on the evening of December 4th. Then it was reported about six dead and nine injured, of which five were hospitalized.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing death by negligence”).

As reported the next day in the Investigative Committee of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO), emergency depressurization of a household gas cylinder is considered as the main version. The explosion, according to investigators, occurred during the installation of a gas burner to the cylinder.

According to new versions, which Izvestia’s source announced on December 5, the explosion could also have occurred as a result of mechanical damage to the cylinder – for example, during careless transportation or violation of storage rules.

The emergency services noted that the epicenter of the incident was on the second floor of the building. During the explosion, all five floors of one of the entrances collapsed. There was also the threat of new collapses.

In total, the building has four entrances; the house was built in 1974. Before the explosion, 185 people lived there, including 44 children.