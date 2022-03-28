7-day quarantine confirmed for covid postives. From 1 April, therefore, the rules concerning the infected will not change. This is a decision that divides the experts. Here is what Lopalco, Bassetti and Gismondo say on the subject.

“The isolation of a Sars-CoV-2 positive is a minimum measure to keep. It is therefore more than acceptable to maintain the 7-day quarantine for positives even after April 1”, after the end of the state of emergency Covid, says the epidemiologist to Adnkronos Health Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor of hygiene at the University of Salento. “What we are going through – the expert reiterates – is a second wave of Omicron, milder than the first. I do not see any kind of surprise in the trend of viral circulation. We can therefore manage it well with ordinary means. And among these, in first of all – he specifies – there is the isolation of the positives “.

The confirmation of the 7-day quarantine for positives even after April 1 “is a gut decision that has no foundation: an equal measure for all” established a priori, “is a modality that was done at the Lazzaretto of Venice in 1400 when the quarantine lasted 40 days “, he underlines instead to Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa. “Even after the end of the state of emergency, a measure that is not needed is being proposed again – adds Bassetti -, the return to the community after the positivity must take place after a negative swab and this can happen even after two days of isolation”.

“Unfortunately, in the world, despite the pandemic itself, it goes in no particular order” in the way it is managed. With regard to the quarantine for Covid-19 positives, for example, the 7 days confirmed in Italy are “a good precautionary time interval. But if we go to the American CDC site, the days become 5 and, if we take a tour of the sites of the health ministries of various European countries, we find other time intervals still. In any case, I believe that 7 days are a fair measure of compromise “, the opinion entrusted to Adnkronos Health of Maria Rita Gismondodirector of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and bio-emergency diagnostics of the Sacco hospital in Milan, after the clarification of the Ministry of Health.

Even after the entry into force, on April 1st, of the new anti-Covid rules subsequent to the end of the state of emergency – the dicastery clarified – on the isolation of those infected by Sars-CoV-2, the provisions of the ministerial circular will apply. of 4 February last: the positives will have to wait 7 days (10 if not vaccinated) before taking a swab, a test that must be negative in order to end the quarantine.