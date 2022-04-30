The diagnostic medicine network Dasa reported a two percentage point increase in positive tests for Covid-19 carried out in Rio de Janeiro. Between April 13th and 19th, 9.61% of the tests were positive. Between 20 and 26, the index reached 11.59%.

In the same period, São Paulo recorded a rise of three percentage points, reaching 13.14% of positive Covid tests.

The highest number was registered in the South Region: 26.98%, an increase of three percentage points.

The growth of positive tests, however, does not necessarily indicate an increase in cases of Covid-19 because the demand for tests is much lower than at other times of the pandemic. Official numbers still do not indicate an increase in diagnoses of the disease.

